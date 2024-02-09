Woman at WM Phoenix Open taken to hospital; Surprising find in the Salt River | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a rather surprising discovery in a portion of the Salt River to why your tax refund might be even bigger this year, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, February 9, 2024.
1. Woman at WM Phoenix Open hospitalized
A woman who was at the WM Phoenix Open has been to the hospital, fire officials say.
2. Arizona hike takes tragic turn
A man who went missing while hiking north of Tucson has been found dead.
3. Lost wallet found decades later
In 1995, a woman visited Arizona with loved ones, and during that trip, her wallet went into the Salt River. It was presumed lost forever, but decades later, a dermatologist in Mesa managed to find it.
4. Why your tax refund could be bigger this year
Americans might get a fatter tax refund this year. Here's why.
5. ‘Alligator’ in Mesa getting attention
It looks like an alligator, but it's actually something else, and it is catching parkgoers' attention.
Freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Feb. 9-12)
The eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 202 and Crismon from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday; westbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed down to three lanes between the U.S. 60 and State Route 143 from 10 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday; and the eastbound Loop 202 will be narrowed down to one or two lanes in areas between Dobson and Val Vista Roads during the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
5PM Weather Forecast - 2/9/2024
We are expecting things to warm up a bit for next week.