Woman dead following Phoenix shooting: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead.

According to a statement we received on Jan. 15, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 7th Avenue and Broadway, just before 11:00 p.m. on Jan. 14.

"When officers arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries," read a portion of the statement. "Officers spoke with multiple people inside the home during the shooting, but they provided limited information."

Police officials say an update is expected later on Jan. 15.

Area where the shooting happened