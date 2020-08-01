Woman dies after being found floating in Lake Pleasant

A 53-year-old woman has died after being found floating next to a boat she was riding in while at Lake Pleasant on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The woman, identified as Christine Florini, was near Humbug Cove when she was found.

Deputies say she had reported feeling sick that morning, and nearby swimmers had checked on Florini since she said she was not feeling well.

Witnesses say she was shaking and unresponsive in the water just before noon, but did not see her go underwater.

Florini was given CPR and later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say an "unknown medical event" happened to Florini, and that no signs of drowning or foul play are suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.