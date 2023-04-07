Woman dies after being hit by train near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a train Friday afternoon in east Phoenix.

According to police, the collision happened just after 1 p.m. on April 7 near 48th and Madison Streets.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not released.

Due to the investigation, traffic on 40th and 48th Streets near Madison was blocked in both directions.

It's unclear what led up to the deadly collision.

Area where the collision happened: