University of Arizona student killed in quadruple shooting

A 20-year-old woman who was a student at the University of Arizona was killed in a quadruple shooting in Tucson early Sunday morning. Three others, including a teen, were also hurt.

The shooting was reported around 1:40 a.m. near Country Club Road and Speedway Boulevard on April 28.

Twenty-year-old Erin Jones was found outside a home and was taken to the hospital where she died shortly after arriving.

As officers were on the scene investigating, another victim was found inside a car. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A teen girl and man were also injured in the shooting and are being treated at the hospital after arriving in a personal vehicle. They're both expected to be OK.

"Details are extremely limited at this time, and investigators are actively working on what led up to the shooting. They believe there was a large gathering at the residence before the shooting took place, and several witnesses left the area prior to police arriving," Tucson Police said.

It's believed there were several University of Arizona students at the gathering.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can stay anonymous.

‘Wildcat community suffered a tragic loss'

UofA President Robert Robbins released a lengthy statement on Jones' passing, calling it a "tragic loss."

"As some of you may already be aware, our Wildcat community suffered a tragic loss early this morning with the off-campus death of sophomore Erin Jones. Our deepest sympathies go out to Erin’s family in California and across the country, her friends, and her classmates in Tucson and Newport Beach, who are absorbing the heartbreaking news today," his statement read, in part.

Read more of the president's statement by clicking here.

Map of where Country Club Road and Speedway Boulevard is: