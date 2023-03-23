Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot and killed, man wounded in downtown Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital as police continue to investigate a shooting in downtown Phoenix.

The crime happened late Wednesday night near 12th Avenue and Madison Street, officials said.

A man reportedly called 911 and said he was hit in the head with a gun, and his friend was shot and killed.

Police found a critically injured woman, and she later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The caller's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

No details were released about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

