Woman taken into custody after husband was shot and killed at North Phoenix home

Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting that left her husband dead.

According to a statement released by police Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a home in a neighborhood south of Deer Valley Road and 35th Avenue, at around 2:00 a.m. on March 21.

"The caller indicated that the suspect (his wife) had shot him and that she was still inside the residence armed with a gun," read a portion of the statement. "Additionally, officers were advised that the caller's 14-year-old daughter was also inside the residence."

The suspect, investigators say, was taken into custody after officers arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries. The 14-year-old was not hurt. Police officials have yet to identify the suspect.

An investigation is underway.

