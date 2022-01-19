World’s oldest man dies in Spain at 112, weeks shy of 113th birthday

@guinnessworldrecords Oldest living person (male) - Saturnino de la Fuente García 🇪🇸 112 years and 211 days ♬ Amazing Moment (30s) - Danilo Stankovic

The world’s oldest man on record died at 112 years old and 341 days, according to Guinness World Records.

The agency said Saturnino de la Fuente García passed away at his home in Spain. He was confirmed to be the world’s oldest man by senior gerontology consultant Robert Young in September 2021.

According to USA Today, García died Tuesday of natural causes at his home in León, a city in northwest Spain.

According to Guinness, García was born in Puente Castro, León on Feb. 11, 1909. He married Antonina Barrio Gutiérrez in 1933.

"With Antonina, he lived a kind and long life ‘without hurting anyone’ (which Saturnino himself defined the secret of his longevity) and had seven daughters," the agency said in a news release.

García stood at 4.92 feet, according to Guinness. He was able to avoid being enlisted in the 1936 Spanish Civil War and established a living as a shoemaker, allowing him to create boots for the army.

He enjoyed playing soccer and supported Leon’s team Cultural Leonesa. He also co-founded Puente Castro’s local team.

"Guinness World Records send their deepest condolences to Saturnino's family," the agency continued.

García leaves behind seven daughters, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

The world’s oldest person recently celebrated her 119th birthday in a nursing home in Japan. Kane Tanaka – a Guinness World Records recognized supercentenarian was born on Jan. 2, 1903, in the Fukuoka Prefecture of Japan, reported Kyodo News.

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

