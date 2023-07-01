Wrong-way driver severely hurt in Glendale crash, police say

A man was severely injured in a three-car crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road early Saturday morning.

The collision happened just before 7:30 a.m. Glendale police say a man reportedly drove the wrong way down Camelback Road and crashed into two other vehicles.

The 28-year-old driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, police said.

Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor.

The two other drivers involved were a 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old man. The first victim had non-life threatening injuries, while the second was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Camelback Road is shut down between 75th Avenue and 79th Avenues for the investigation.

Where the crash happened: