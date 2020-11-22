Expand / Collapse search

YCSO releases body cam video from deadly shooting in Oak Creek

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

YCSO releases body camera video from deputy-involved shooting

The fatal shooting happened in the Village of Oak Creek on Nov. 7 after deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance.

Warning: Viewer discretion advised.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. -- New video of a deadly deputy involved shooting in Yavapai County has been released.

On Nov. 7. at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 CALL about a disturbance on Cathedral Rock Drive involving a firearm.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say a woman who was outside of her home, armed with a handgun, confronted them.

After multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation, negotiation, and numerous verbal commands to drop the weapon, the woman brandished the firearm, according to YCSO.

VIDEO: YCSO critical incident overview, deputy involved shooting

"In response to the threat to himself and the other first responders, a patrol sergeant and 16-year veteran of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office fired a single shot striking the assailant," stated YCSO's Chris Wilson.

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Wendy Jones.

None of the deputies involved were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.