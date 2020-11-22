YCSO releases body cam video from deadly shooting in Oak Creek

Warning: Viewer discretion advised.

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK, Ariz. -- New video of a deadly deputy involved shooting in Yavapai County has been released.

On Nov. 7. at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 CALL about a disturbance on Cathedral Rock Drive involving a firearm.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say a woman who was outside of her home, armed with a handgun, confronted them.

After multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation, negotiation, and numerous verbal commands to drop the weapon, the woman brandished the firearm, according to YCSO.

Advertisement

VIDEO: YCSO critical incident overview, deputy involved shooting

"In response to the threat to himself and the other first responders, a patrol sergeant and 16-year veteran of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office fired a single shot striking the assailant," stated YCSO's Chris Wilson.

The woman has been identified as 56-year-old Wendy Jones.

None of the deputies involved were injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Department of Public Safety.