‘You are angels’: Woman robbed of rent money helped by Glendale Police Officers

Here's a heartwarming story about how the Glendale Police Department helped a woman after she became a victim of theft on June 22.

After the officers arrived on the scene to the gas station where she worked, they learned about her story and knew they wanted to do more. Officers with the department collected money so she could stay afloat and pay her rent.

Christina Reynolds says she has found a new meaning to life and she says it is in part because of the officers who helped her in her time of need.

"I don’t know what else to say besides, you are angels," Reynolds said of the officers.

Reynolds was working at a 76 gas station on 51st and Olive avenues when she says she became a victim of theft. “I was at a loss and freaked out.”

While she was working, she says a man stole $1,000 from the paychecks she had cashed the day before.

When the officers showed up, she told them her story of how she has been sober after being homeless and battling with addictions for around 33 years.

Glendale Police Officer Jacob Mabe said, “When she said this is karma for things she did in the past, it didn’t seem right. She is moving forward."

Mabe and Glendale Police Officer Ashley Thompson put out a message to the department and their partners "Angels on Patrol," an organization that connects people in crisis with resources.

Officers collected the money that had been stolen from her and they didn't stop there. They got her gift cards to help with her groceries.

Reynolds says because of that act of kindness from the officers, she has been able to find a fulfilling path through a new career as a caretaker and is passing forward new acts of kindness every day.

“The Glendale Police Department is awesome ... I said I wouldn’t cry, thank you so much," she said of the help she recieved.

By the time "Angels on Patrol" got involved, they say the officers had collected all the money to help Reynolds recoup what she had lost.

The organization continues to help others in similar situations.