Yuma Co. board eyes dark-sky protections for rural areas

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) -- Yuma County officials say it's not too late to save dark skies enjoyed by residents of rural areas separated by a mountain range from the Yuma area where urban lights obscure views of stars and planets.



The county in southwestern Arizona is considering adopting an ordinance to impose new restrictions on outdoor lighting despite concerns that it could result in lawsuits by property owners.



The Yuma Sun reports that the county Board of Supervisors decided Monday to pursue adoption of an ordinance, with Supervisor Darren Simmons saying he agrees with the many constituents who have told him they want more regulation of outdoor lighting.