Cardinals' improbable comeback win, Herm Edwards out at ASU: top sports stories

After a miserable start, the Arizona Cardinals rallied for an improbable road win in Las Vegas, and Herm Edwards and ASU have parted ways a day after an embarrassing loss at home – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Sept. 12-18.

1. Murphy’s 59-yard OT fumble return ends Cards’ win over Raiders: Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with a wild 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (L) #7 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime as quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders l (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

2. Herm Edwards out as ASU head football coach, university confirms: "We have made the decision to make a change in the leadership of our football program effective immediately. By mutual agreement, Coach Edwards and I have determined that we will relinquish duties as our head coach," said Ray Anderson, Vice President of University Athletics, a day after Arizona State's loss at home to Eastern Michigan.

TEMPE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the first half of the NCAAF game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium on September 01, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chr (Getty Images) Expand

3. LeBron James criticizes NBA's punishment for Suns owner: 'Our league definitely got this wrong': Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver was suspended one season and fined $10 million after the NBA determined he ran a toxic environment of racism and misogyny, but NBA star LeBron James doesn't think that's enough punishment.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

4. NFL's Washington Commanders sold mugs with Washington state silhouette: The Washington Commanders NFL Team pulled some mugs it was selling with a silhouette of Washington state in the background of the team's W logo.

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

5. Brett Favre, ex-governor accused of welfare misspending in Mississippi: Newly revealed text messages show how deeply involved a Mississippi governor was in directing more than $1 million in welfare money to Brett Favre to help pay for one of the retired NFL quarterback’s pet projects.

Quarterback Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers during the first round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on January 9, 2004. The Vikings beat the Packers 31-17 to advance to the second round of the p (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Continuing coverage