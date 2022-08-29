Bills release punter amid rape allegations, D-backs sweep White Sox: top sports stories

The Buffalo Bills released a rookie punter accused of taking part in a rape while in college, and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed their first interleague sweep in three years – these are the top stories in the world of sports from August 22-28.

1. Bills release punter Matt Araiza amid rape allegations: Matt Araiza, the 22-year-old, who has earned the nickname "Punt God" with his superb leg, is one of three people accused of gang rape at San Diego State University while he was a student.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

2. Diamondbacks down scuffling White Sox 3-2 to finish sweep: Diamondbacks rookie Stone Garrett launched his first major league home run and Sergio Alcántara also went deep for Arizona, which earned its first interleague sweep since 2019.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 28: Sergio Alcantara #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

3. Arizona Coyotes' new temporary home to be named Mullett Arena; Gila River Arena gets new name: Although it may be the most hockey-appropriate facility name, it has nothing to do with the hairstyle.

Mullett Arena will be the temporary home for the Arizona Coyotes for at least the next few years in Tempe.

4. Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade: NBA All-Star Kevin Durant is apparently not coming to Phoenix to play for the Suns.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on April 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

5. Len Dawson, Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback, dies at 87: Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1970, has died. He was 87.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson (16) fires a pass during Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame fullback Jim Taylor (31) takes the handoff from Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr (15) and follows guard Fuzzy Thurston (63) durin Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

