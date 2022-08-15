Kyler Murray gifts fan signed jersey, Serena Williams says farewell to tennis: top sports stories

A heartwarming moment between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and a young fan quickly went viral, and Serena Williams made a huge announcement regarding her future in tennis – these are the top stories in the world of sports from August 8-14.

1. Kyler Murray replaces young fan's lost autographed Cardinals jersey with one signed by team: When 12-year-old Zachary Gumowski lost his autographed Kyler Murray jersey during the team's red and white open practice at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback stepped in, gifting Zachary a new jersey signed by many members of the team. "We're so grateful right now, we're so grateful. We're happy to see him with a smile on his face again," Zachary's mom said.

12-year-old Zachary Gumowski was discouraged after he lost his signed Arizona Cardinals jersey during the team's red and white practice, but that all changed when QB Kyler Murray gifted him a new jersey signed by the team. (@K1/Twitter and KSAZ)

2. Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas, police say: Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police said. Witnesses reported that Lynch was driving into curbs on the side of the road before being stopped.

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving under the influence. (City of Las Vegas)

3. Pirates’ Castro loses phone in 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks: Third base umpire Adam Hamari immediately saw the phone and pointed to it on the ground. Rodolfo Castro, 23, picked up the phone and handed it to Pirate's third base coach, who had an exasperated look on his face before taking it.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 09: Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into third base as his cell phone falls out of his pocket during the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 09, 2022 in Phoen (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Expand

4. Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after U.S. Open to focus on family, business: Tennis superstar Serena Williams announced her plans to retire following this month's U.S. Open to focus on her family and business. "I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give," Williams wrote in an essay.

Serena Williams reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second-round match on Aug. 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Russia confirms prisoner exchange talks with US following Brittney Griner sentencing: For the first time since Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was arrested in February, Russia confirmed that prisoner swap negotiations with the United States are taking place. Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being convicted of drug possession and drug smuggling.

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

