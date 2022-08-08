Cardinals dealing with offseason arrests, Brittney Griner sentenced: top sports stories

First, it was a contract dispute involving their star quarterback, and now, the Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a couple of arrests involving one of their top offensive weapons, and a member of their coaching staff, and a judge handed down a harsh sentence to Brittney Griner after the Phoenix Mercury star was convicted of drug smuggling in Russia – these are the top stories in the world of sports from August 1-7.

1. Cardinals WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown accused of criminal speeding in north Phoenix: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested for criminal speeding along the Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to FOX 10. According to court documents, Brown was clocked by a trooper going 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. A few days later, the Cardinals announced running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave in connection to a report that he had been charged with domestic battery stemming from an incident in Indiana.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested on Aug. 3 for criminal speeding in north Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

2. What will it take to get Brittney Griner home? Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was convicted in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

US Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, waits for the verdict inside a defendants' cage before a cour Expand

3. Nicole Hazen, wife of D-backs GM Mike Hazen, dies of cancer at 45: Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died from complications related to cancer, the team announced. She is survived by her husband and their four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam.

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager, Mike Hazen, addresses the media during a press conference in regards to his new position on October 17, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images)

4. Miami Dolphins stripped of draft picks for 'unprecedented' tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton: The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of their 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 third-round pick, while Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17 and fined $1.5 million.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JULY 29: A Miami Dolphins helmet rests on the field during the stretching phase of the Miami Dolphins training camp on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Baptist Health Training Center in Miami Gardens, FL, (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Spo Expand

5. Phil Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers file lawsuit against PGA Tour: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and nine other golfers who joined the LIV Golf tour, filed an antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour following their suspensions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Team Captain Phil Mickelson plays a shot on the driving range during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

