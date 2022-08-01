'Homework' clause removed from Kyler Murray's contract, D-backs trade David Peralta: top sports stories

Above video: Kyler Murray addresses reaction to the "independent study" addendum in his contract

The Arizona Cardinals removed a controversial addendum from Kyler Murray's new contract that required the quarterback to complete at least four hours of "independent study" and the Arizona Diamondbacks traded a fan favorite who spent nearly a decade with the team – these are the top stories in the world of sports from July 51-31.

1. Cardinals remove Kyler Murray’s independent-study addendum: After an ample dose of embarrassment for the organization the Arizona Cardinals removed an addendum to Kyler Murray’s new $230.5 million, five-year contract that mandated at least four hours of "independent study" during game weeks.

Football: NFL Playoffs: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (1) in action vs Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood, California on Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

2. NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88: Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in NBA history, Russell died at the age of 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying his wife, Jeannine, was by his side.

Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell waves as he is introduced at a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

3. Rays acquire OF David Peralta in trade with D-backs: The Tampa Bay Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. During his nine-year career with the D-backs, Peralta won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 17: David Peralta #6 of the Arizona Diamondbacks plays during a baseball game against the San Diego Padres July 17, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Expand

4. In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner: The U.S. offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February.

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in Februa (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

5. Cardinals unveil black alternative helmets for 2022: The Arizona Cardinals unveiled black alternate helmets that will be worn during three games in 2022.

(Arizona Cardinals)

