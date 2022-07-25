Kyler Murray signs contract extension, Arizona senators demand Brittney Griner's release: top sports stories

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to a long-term contract extension following a passive-aggressive offseason contract squabble, and Arizona's two United States senators are calling for the immediate release of Brittney Griner from a Russian jail – these are the top stories from the world of sports from July 18-24.

1. Arizona Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray agree to contract extension: The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season. The contract is reportedly worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a touchdown in first quarter in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

2. Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly, Kyrsten Sinema call for immediate release of Brittney Griner: Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are co-sponsoring a resolution that demands an end to Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner's five-month detention in Russia.

From left: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Photos by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, The Washington Post via Getty Images, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

3. Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams agree to contract extension: Monty Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season. They were NBA’s best team by far, finishing with eight more wins than any other team.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mavericks defeated th Expand

4. JJ Watt offers to help fan pay for grandfather's funeral so she can keep her jersey, shoes: Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt graciously offered to help out a fan who said she was selling her shoes and jersey in order to raise money for her grandfather's funeral.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cardinals defeated th (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Expand

5. Dwight Smith, 1995 Braves World Series champion, dies at 58: Former Atlanta Braves outfield John Dwight Smith Sr., who helped his team clinch the 1995 World Series has died. He was 58.

11 Apr 1996: Outfielder Dwight Smith of the Atlanta Braves swings at the ball during a game against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. The Padres won the game 2-1. (Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport) Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

