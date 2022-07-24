Phoenix Suns, Monty Williams agree to contract extension

Monty Williams has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported Saturday.

Williams had two years left on a five-year deal, but he will now continue on as coach for the next several seasons. ESPN did not say how long the extension would last for.

The 50-year-old won NBA's Coach of The Year in May 2022 after leading the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season. They were NBA’s best team by far, finishing with eight more wins than any other team.

Williams is known for his calming presence on the sideline and tight relationships with players. He was brought to Phoenix in 2019 to rebuild a franchise that had been among the worst in the NBA over the previous decade and quickly delivered, especially once 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul signed with the Suns in 2020.

Phoenix won a franchise-record 18 consecutive games from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2, including a 16-0 record in November. That was tied for the second-most wins in a month without a loss in NBA history, trailing Atlanta’s 17-0 record in January 2015.

Williams led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Despite the team's record number of wins this past season, the Suns suffered a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference semifinals.

This is Williams’ second head coaching job in the NBA. He led the New Orleans Pelicans for five seasons from 2010 to 2015, making the playoffs twice, but was fired after being swept in the first round of the playoffs in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

