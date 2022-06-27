Swimmer pulled from pool in dramatic rescue, Kyler Murray comments on Roe v. Wade: top sports stories

An American swimmer was saved in a dramatic rescue by her coach after she sank motionless to the bottom of a pool, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is "sending love to our women" following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – these are the top stories in the world of sports from June 20-26.

1. Swimmer Anita Alvarez pulled from bottom of pool by coach in dramatic rescue: United States coach Andrea Fuentes knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.

USA's Anita Alvarez is recovered from the bottom of the pool. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

2. NFL legend Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at the age of 55: Tony Siragusa previously worked for FOX Sports as a football analyst. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 1990 and went on start for the team in 1992. Siragusa went on to join the Baltimore Ravens in 1997 and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2000 as a linchpin for one of the NFL's best defenses in league history.

Defensive lineman Tony Siragusa #98 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on December 12, 1999 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

3. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reacts to Roe v. Wade decision: 'Sending love to our women': Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. "No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone's body, that is not right," Murray tweeted. "Sending love to our women."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

4. Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski announces retirement from NFL on Instagram: In a post on Instagram, former University of Arizona football star Rob Gronkowski said he always wanted to be a professional football player. In an essay he wrote while in college, the future New England Patriot, Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and mulitiple-Super-Bowl-winning tight end wrote he wanted to play ball in Florida.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Expand

5. Varsho, Smith help drive D-backs' 11-7 win over Tigers: Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, Pavin Smith had a career-high four hits and three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a series sweep with an 11-7 win over the Detroit Tigers. The win also ended the D-backs' five-game losing streak.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 26: Dallas Keuchel #60 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on June 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.