Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reacts to Roe v. Wade decision: 'Sending love to our women'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacted on Friday to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

"No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone's body, that is not right," Murray tweeted on June 24. "Sending love to our women."

The ruling on a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.

Murray has been a hot topic in Arizona sports over the last few months as the Pro Bowler is seeking a contract extension with the Cardinals.

Murray is set to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million next year after his fifth-year option was picked up. He’s seeking a long-term deal in the neighborhood of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s $254 million pact signed last offseason.

Murray missed Arizona’s first voluntary offseason workouts in May before returning to the field earlier this month. He resumed offseason workouts out in Texas before re-joining the team this week.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

If contract negotiations continue to drag out, the tension could continue to grow, possibly leading to a holdout at the start of training camp late next month.

Kingsbury is hoping it doesn’t come to that.

"Just personally, I’m being selfish here," he said. "I would love for him to be there first day of training camp."

The Associated Press contributed (AP) to this report.