Cardinals player dies in car crash, ex-Arizona football player accused of murder: top sports stories

An Arizona Cardinals player tragically died in a car accident, a former University of Arizona football player was arrested for murder, and the Arizona Coyotes are one step closer to finding a new permanent home – these are the top stories in Arizona sports from last week.

1. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies at 25: Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney and his 26-year-old girlfriend died in a two-vehicle crash on May 30 in downtown Dallas, Texas. Gladney signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals in March. "We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

2. Ex-Arizona football player, Higley High School coach accused of murder: Davonte' Neal, who played college football at the University of Arizona before working as an assistant coach for Higley High School, was arrested for allegedly killing another man back in 2017. Neal was currently serving as an assistant coach for Idaho State.



3. Tempe City Council votes to continue talks for new entertainment district, arena for Arizona Coyotes: The Tempe City Council on June 3 voted to proceed with negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes on their proposed $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district project on a plot of land near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. Last year, the city of Glendale opted to not renew its agreement with the Coyotes that allowed the team to play its home games at Gila River Arena.

4. Texas holds off ASU to win men's golf national championship: Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State’s late charge for a 3-2 victory on June 1.

5. Suwinski gets 3 hits, Pirates blank Diamondbacks 3-0: Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0. Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona after a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.