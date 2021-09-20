Tempe City Council votes to continue talks for new entertainment district, arena for Arizona Coyotes

The city of Tempe has voted to move forward with plans to build a new hockey arena in the city.

After nearly eight hours, the council voted 5-2 to proceed with negotiations with the Arizona Coyotes on their proposed $2.1 billion arena and entertainment district project on a plot of land near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

Renderings released by the Coyotes in 2021 include proposed restaurants, shops and apartments on a 46-acre tract of land near Rio Salado and Priest Drive, not far from Loop 202.

The vote doesn't mean anything is finalized yet - only that the city can continue negotiations on the project.

Proponents meet with Tempe city officials

On June 2, supporters of the plan, as well as opponents, met with the Tempe City Council to discuss the proposal.

Tempe leaders heard from developers, airport officials, and dozens of other in-person speakers. Hundreds more wrote comments during the meeting.

During the meeting, the team representing the Coyotes presented more details about the project. They say the project, when built, will attract millions to Tempe. It would be the sixth-largest retail project in the country and provide $215 million in tax revenue.

Former Coyotes player Shane Doan says the move could make the team, along with Tempe, a staple NFL franchise.

"I think it's a sport that reveals character and teaches us that it's not about you. It's a huge advantage for the club as a whole, but I also think it gives us an opportunity that professional sports provides to help the community, and help the area," said Doan.

Opponents, however, say the development, as currently planned, would be built 9,800 feet away from a run at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. In previous meetings, airport officials brought up plenty of concerns, including the height of the buildings. Since then, they say the project organizers have agreed to work with them on that.

The issue now, however, is the noise. They say they don’t want the apartments built because they would be in a ‘high impact’ noise area the planes would be flying over, very close to the apartments, and that would go against previous land-use measures preventing residences so close to the airport.

"You can't build people's houses under the very place we promised to fly the airplanes," said J. Cabou, an outside counsel for the City of Phoenix. "They would be very, very unhappy."

The team said the arena would be funded by private investors but would seek city sales tax revenues to help pay for $200 million in additional costs, including infrastructure work.

"I was the mayor when we built Tempe Town Lake, and I think this is the kind of project that really meets the aspiration potential for the Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe," said former Tempe Mayor Neil Guliano.

The Coyotes were the only ones who put in a proposal for the tract of land in question in 2021.

"They seem to understand that the days of taxpayers shoveling out cash so sports teams and billionaires can build arenas are over, and I think that’s a good thing," said Coyotes fan Trey Terry.

"Cautiously optimistic is how I’d put it," said Alexi Rentzis, a longtime Coyotes fan. "If they get the deal, I’m like, great! They’re not leaving."

Team to play at new ASU Multi-Purpose Arena, for now

The Coyotes had been leasing Gila River Arena on an annual basis since the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a multimillion-dollar long-term deal in 2016. Glendale announced in August 2021 that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season.

The Coyotes played their final game at Gila River Arena in late April of 2022.

Team owner Alex Meruelo has previously said he plans to keep the Coyotes in Arizona. In February 2022, team officials announced they have signed a deal with Arizona State University to play at the school's new multi-purpose arena in Tempe until at least the 2024-2025 NHL season. The deal has been approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The Coyotes have played at Gila River Arena since moving from America West Arena, which they shared with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, in Downtown Phoenix in 2003. That venue is now called Footprint Center.

Plans for entertainment districted presented to Aviation Board

On May 19, 2022, developers presented their project plans to the Aviation Board.

While no decisions were made during the meeting, both sides presented plenty of data about airport operations.

Some take issue with the fact that the district, as planned, would be built within 10,000 feet of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's center runway. Critics say the construction could cause runway delays, and impact pilots' line of sight. They also brought up noise concerns for residents in the area.

Developers, meanwhile, say they have met with airport technical teams. They also say cranes are lower than 40 feet in height, and that the height of their buildings have been reduced, after concerns were raised in previous meetings.

Some of the board have asked both sides to work collaboratively because the studies had such different results.

Airport officials release more information on plan

On May 20, we received an e-mail from Sky Harbor officials that contains information they say provides context and clarification following the board meeting.

In the e-mail, officials said the Aviation Department's presentation provided responses to previous questions from the Aviation Board, and that the content was based on the most recent information provided by the developer.

"While the [Tempe Entertainment District] developer’s presentation claims that the Aviation Department’s crane analysis was ‘fabricated,’ the Aviation Department’s presentation was actually based on information provided by the developer. No corrections or changes were requested after Phoenix Aviation staff’s analysis was presented at the April 21 Board meeting, which has been publicly available on skyharbor.com since that date," a portion of the e-mail read.

Aviation officials also said the presentation given by developers "provided information not previously shared with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department."

"Sky Harbor officials learned for the first time in the meeting that the developer plans to lower the project’s top construction crane height to 165 feet and has committed to the tallest crane being up no longer than 21 days. The Airport is pleased that the developer has listened to concerns about crane heights from the Airport and the airlines that serve it and is encouraged to see this change to the plan," a portion of the e-mail read.

Aviation officials, however, said the developers "did not accurately address the most important obstacle – the planned residential high rise building which violates an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Phoenix and Tempe."

"That agreement prohibits residential units from being built in the high noise impacted areas along the Salt River. In exchange, airlines departing to the east follow a flight path that protects other Tempe neighborhoods from excessive noise," read a portion of the e-mail.

The IGA, according to aviation officials, is based on an FAA study that includes measures "specifically created to prevent residential in the noise impacted area where [Tempe Entertainment District] is proposed."

"The developer’s presentation is misleading, as it uses a table from the introduction to the study chapter of the Part 150 Plan. That table is not part of the Plan for land use along the Salt River Corridor," aviation officials wrote. "The foremost experts in Part 150 studies, the Federal Aviation Administration, previously wrote a letter to Tempe that explained their serious concern about this proposed development, clearly stating that residential development on this parcel is incompatible. City of Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky made this point and more in his closing statement to the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board."

