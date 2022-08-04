Nicole Hazen, wife of D-backs GM Mike Hazen, dies of cancer at 45

article

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died on Aug. 4 from complications related to cancer, the team announced.

Nicole is survived by her husband and their four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. She was 45.

Last year, Mike Hazen took a physical leave of absence from the team while his wife was battling glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.

The team said plans for a celebration of Nicole's life will be announced at a later date.

Hazen Family statement: "Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion. She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward."

Arizona Diamondbacks statement: "Nicole was a beloved member of the D-backs’ family, and we are saddened by her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family. Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness, and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment, while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honored."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

