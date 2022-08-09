Expand / Collapse search
Kyler Murray replaces young fan's lost autographed jersey with one signed by entire team

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A young Arizona Cardinals fan was discouraged after he lost his signed jersey last weekend, but that all changed thanks to Kyler Murray.

Zachary Gumowski, 12, lost his Kyler Murray jersey during the team's red and white open practice on Aug. 6 at State Farm Stadium.

A family friend then took to Twitter, asking for any help in trying to find the lost jersey, and a few hours later, the Cardinals' star quarterback replied with a picture of a new jersey, signed by the entire team.

"Alright @AZCardinals #redsea, we need your help. Posting on behalf of my friends son who's autographed @K1 jersey got taken at the red and white practice. He is heartbroken. If you have any leads please DM @Mgumowski33."

"Jersey on the way bro!" Murray replied in a tweet.

"I checked Twitter, I saw everything, like, ‘oh wow,’ I was jumping up and down, I was screaming, I almost cried in joy," Gumowski said. "I was just real happy just to know they came back and tried to do something after that."

"We're so grateful right now, we're so grateful. We're happy to see him with a smile on his face again," Zachary's mom said.

Zachary says the team reached out to him personally, and he will receive his new signed jersey on Tuesday.

