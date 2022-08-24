Arizona Coyotes' new temporary home to be named Mullett Arena; Gila River Arena gets new name

Arizona State University has announced the name of its new multipurpose arena, which will be shared with the Coyotes hockey team for the next few years: Mullett Arena.

Although it may be the most hockey-appropriate facility name, it has nothing to do with the hairstyle.

It honors the Mullett family, who are avid supporters of the university's hockey program and Sun Devil Athletics.

The 5,000 seat venue will open this fall.

Gila River gets new name

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes' old home in Glendale is getting a new name.

The city of Glendale announced that this fall, Gila River Arena will become Desert Diamond Arena.

The nearby Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment has claimed the naming rights for the next decade.

Several big events and concerts are booked at the 18,000 seat venue, including Michael Jackson, Carrie Underwood and Rage Against the Machine.

