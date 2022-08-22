Hamilton High football placed on probation, college football player dies: top sports stories

A Phoenix-area high school football powerhouse will not be able to participate in the playoffs, and Arizona State hopes to rebound following a disappointing college football season amid an ongoing NCAA investigation – these are the top stories in the world of sports from August 15-21.

1. Hamilton High football, Queen Creek baseball placed on probation: The Arizona Interscholastic Association says an assistant football coach at Hamilton violated a recruitment rule by sending messages via social media to a player at another school. Queen Creek violated the maximum number of pitches guidelines during the 2022 spring baseball tournament, the AIA said. Both schools are now ineligible for postseason play.

Hamilton High School Huskies (KSAZ file)

2. Luke Knox, FIU football player, dies at age 22: Florida International University football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said.

File: Luke Knox of the Mississippi Rebels in action during a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

3. Boy hurt after bunk bed fall at Little League World Series out of ICU, walks with support: Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed. His father shared an update on his condition, noting he was awake and sitting up.

Easton Oliverson, 12, is pictured in provided family images. (Credit: Jace Oliverson)

4. Bernie's slide mishap: Dodgers reporter breaks arm, fractures ribs: David Vassegh, host of "Dodgers Talk," thought he was up for the challenge of Bernie's infamous slide. He quickly learned, though, that some things are better left for the experts.

Bernie's Chalet (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images); David Vassegh's injury after slide attempt

5. ASU reloads through transfer portal for 2022 football season: After a disjointed, pandemic-altered 2020 season, Arizona State had high expectations last year. The Sun Devils managed to win eight games but had some ugly midseason losses. They played under the shadow of an NCAA investigation into improper recruiting practices.

TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils walks the sidelines during the first half of the NCAAF game against the USC Trojans at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Continuing coverage