Hamilton High football, Queen Creek baseball placed on probation

Hamilton High School football and Queen Creek High School baseball have both been placed on probation and are ineligible for the postseason.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association made the announcement on Aug. 15. In addition to probation, neither school can collect any awards. They can appeal their probation 10 days after being notified by the AIA.

The AIA says an assistant football coach at Hamilton violated a recruitment rule by sending messages via social media to a player at another school.

Queen Creek violated the maximum number of pitches guidelines during the 2022 spring baseball tournament, the AIA said.

"As part of the schools' corrective actions, Queen Creek's head baseball coach and the Hamilton football assistant were disciplined for their actions," the AIA said in a news release.

"It’s a difficult decision because adults make decisions that affect kids," AIA executive director David Hine said. "And in our system, as in all 50 associations across the country, when decisions are made on probation, they affect kids. What is a challenge for the AIA is those are personnel matters with school districts and that is not part of the AIA purview. We cannot put things on a personnel matter on a coach through our authority. That has to be done through the district."

Hamilton has seen previous sports-related incidents

This is not the first time Hamilton High School has been at the center of an incident related to its sports teams.

From 2017 to 2020, we have reported on a hazing incident involving the school's football team. According to reports, younger teammates were allegedly assaulted physically and sexually by other players.

Three people were charged in connection with the incident, with one of them, identified as Nathaniel Thomas, being charged as an adult. In February 2020, Thomas was sentenced to six months probation under a plea deal that saw him pleading guilty to aggravated assault. Lawsuits filed by the alleged victims were reportedly settled.

As for school administrators at the school, those who knew of the hazing incident back then, including the school's Principal, Athletic Director, Head Football Coach, and Assistant Football Coach were re-assigned. The Maricopa County Attorney at the time, Bill Montgomery, said there's not enough evidence to bring charges against school officials accused of failing to alert authorities about the alleged abuses.

Montgomery, who is now a justice on the Arizona Supreme Court, said at the time that many victims, witnesses or their parents would not cooperate with investigators.

"Parents just refused to give their children permission to talk to law enforcement," said Montgomery.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.