Cardinals routed in season opener, Jake Paul to fight UFC legend in Arizona: top sports stories

The Arizona Cardinals were routed in their season opener, and a Youtube star turned boxer will face off against a mixed martial arts legend at Gila River Arena in Glendale – these are the top stories in the world of sports from September 5-11.

1. Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21: The game was never in doubt after the opening minutes, with Patrick Mahomes picking apart the Cardinals’ defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tight end Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a touchdown pass in front of safety Jalen Thompson #34 of the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by (Getty Images) Expand

2. Jake Paul, UFC legend Anderson Silva set for boxing match in October: Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer, is set to face off against UFC legend Anderson Silva at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Oct. 29.

(Photos by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images and Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

3. Larry Fitzgerald joining 'Monday Night Football' pregame show: Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will appear on multiple episodes of "Monday Night Countdown," ESPN's pregame show to "Monday Night Football."

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: NFL player Larry Fitzgerald looks on during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 03, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

4. Phoenix area short-term rentals selling fast, and for high prices, ahead of Super Bowl LVII: Want to make some big bucks by renting out your home for a few days? Your chance is right around the corner when Super Bowl LVII comes to town in February 2023.

5. Sanders leads No. 11 Oklahoma St. past Arizona St., 34-17: Emory Jones passed for 223 yards and a touchdown and Xazavian Valladay rushed for 118 yards and a score for Arizona State (1-1). But Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards said the offense wasn’t effective enough to help the defense.

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 01: Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards looks on during the college football game between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 1, 2022 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

