Cardinals DB burned in cooking accident; probations rescinded for Hamilton, Queen Creek: top sports stories

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Week in Review
Hamilton High football placed on probation for recruiting violations

The Arizona Interscholastic Association says an assistant football coach at Hamilton High violated a recruitment rule by sending messages via social media to a player at another school.

An Arizona Cardinals cornerback will miss the first four games of the season after being severely burned in a cooking accident at home, and two Valley high school sports programs are eligible for postseason play after the Arizona Interscholastic Association overturned a previous ruling – these are the top stories in the world of sports from August 29 through September 4.

1. Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton to miss 4 games after being burned in cooking accident: Antonio Hamilton will miss the first four games of the season after the Arizona Cardinals cornerback was severely burned in a cooking accident at his home.

antonio hamilton GETTY

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Antonio Hamilton #33 of the Arizona Cardinals defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

2. Probations rescinded for Hamilton High football, Queen Creek baseball: The Arizona Interscholastic Association previously said an assistant football coach at Hamilton violated a recruitment rule by sending messages via social media to a player at another school, and Queen Creek violated the maximum number of pitches guidelines during the 2022 spring baseball tournament.

Hamilton High School Huskies

Hamilton High School Huskies (KSAZ file)

3. De Laura throws 4 TD passes as Arizona torches SDSU 38-20: Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes, three to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing, and Arizona beat San Diego State 38-20 to spoil the debut of Snapdragon Stadium.

GettyImages-1242926536

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 3: Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats passes the ball against linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka #43 of the San Diego State Aztecs on September 3, 2022 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

4. Gallen ties scoreless start record as Arizona stops Brewers: Zac Gallen tied the major-league record with his sixth consecutive scoreless start, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

GettyImages-1420815770

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on September 04, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

5. Duke women's volleyball player's racial-slur claim comes under scrutiny: NCAA women’s volleyball was put under a cloud of controversy when Duke player Rachel Richardson said she was subjected to racial slurs during a game against Brigham Young University in Utah.

A sign stands at the main entrance to the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009. (Photo by George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

