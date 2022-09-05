Cardinals DB burned in cooking accident; probations rescinded for Hamilton, Queen Creek: top sports stories

An Arizona Cardinals cornerback will miss the first four games of the season after being severely burned in a cooking accident at home, and two Valley high school sports programs are eligible for postseason play after the Arizona Interscholastic Association overturned a previous ruling – these are the top stories in the world of sports from August 29 through September 4.

1. Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton to miss 4 games after being burned in cooking accident: Antonio Hamilton will miss the first four games of the season after the Arizona Cardinals cornerback was severely burned in a cooking accident at his home.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Antonio Hamilton #33 of the Arizona Cardinals defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

2. Probations rescinded for Hamilton High football, Queen Creek baseball: The Arizona Interscholastic Association previously said an assistant football coach at Hamilton violated a recruitment rule by sending messages via social media to a player at another school, and Queen Creek violated the maximum number of pitches guidelines during the 2022 spring baseball tournament.

Hamilton High School Huskies (KSAZ file)

3. De Laura throws 4 TD passes as Arizona torches SDSU 38-20: Jayden de Laura threw four touchdown passes, three to fellow transfer Jacob Cowing, and Arizona beat San Diego State 38-20 to spoil the debut of Snapdragon Stadium.

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 3: Quarterback Jayden de Laura #7 of the Arizona Wildcats passes the ball against linebacker Seyddrick Lakalaka #43 of the San Diego State Aztecs on September 3, 2022 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

4. Gallen ties scoreless start record as Arizona stops Brewers: Zac Gallen tied the major-league record with his sixth consecutive scoreless start, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 04: Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on September 04, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

5. Duke women's volleyball player's racial-slur claim comes under scrutiny: NCAA women’s volleyball was put under a cloud of controversy when Duke player Rachel Richardson said she was subjected to racial slurs during a game against Brigham Young University in Utah.

A sign stands at the main entrance to the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2009. (Photo by George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

