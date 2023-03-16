UArizona knocked out of March Madness tournament by Princeton

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

UArizona is out of the NCAA March Madness tournament – causing a major upset for fans expecting the team to win against Princeton.

The Thursday game ended with the Wildcats coming up short four points. The final score was 59-55.

Arizona won the Pac-12 Tournament and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region. This was the Wildcats second straight deep March run under coach Tommy Lloyd.

Princeton is now moving on to the second round of the tournament. The NCAA March Madness Twitter says "only 0.12% of brackets remain perfect."

President Joe Biden favored UArizona to win it all – as he shared his bracket in a tweet.

"Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament. I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins," Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.