Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks football game canceled, Pac-12 announces

Saturday's game between the University of Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks has been canceled, the Pac-12 announced.

The Huskies would not have enough scholarship student-athletes available for the game because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The Pac-12 released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"After consultation with Washington, the Pac-12 Conference announced the game involving Washington at Oregon scheduled for Saturday, December 12 has been canceled. This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Washington not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

"Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.”

Just a day earlier, the Huskies said the football program had suspended all team activities because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

The league made the cancellation official on Thursday.

"We are disappointed for our players and fans and for our opponent that our game will not be played this weekend," said UW Football Head Coach Jimmy Lake. "We are doing everything we can to resume football activities as soon as we can safely do so."

UW's Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen said she was disappointed that the game had to be called off.

"I’m so disappointed for everyone involved here. Every year our student-athletes, coaches, staff and Husky Nation circle this game on our calendar and so look forward to this amazing rivalry," Cohen said. "The student-athletes from both schools have worked so hard, and I’m just really disheartened we are this point where we are unable to play due to our COVID-19 positives within the program, but we will always put the health and well-being of our students, coaches and staff as our greatest priority when making decisions. We will continue to work in collaboration with our medical professionals as they advise us on how to best move forward."

Because of the cancellation, the California Golden Bears will now take on the Washington State Cougars this Saturday at 1 p.m. PT on FOX.