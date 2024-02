A dust storm is rolling through the Phoenix area on Wednesday afternoon.

"East Valley and into Downtown Phoenix dust-coated now. The Dust Storm Advisory was extended to 5:15pm, and now includes part of the West Valley. Gusty winds with limited visibility likely as this passes through," FOX 10 Meteorologist Krystal Ortiz said on X.

Rain is expected across parts of Pinal County.

Scroll down for a live radar of the weather.