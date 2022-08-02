2022 Primary Election: Here's a list of candidates in uncontested Arizona races

For some candidates, the primary election on Aug. 2 is but a mere formality in getting their party's nomination in November's general election process.

This is because they are facing no opponents in the primary election, and there are number of Democratic and Republican candidates who are in this situation.

Here's a list of candidates who are running in uncontested primary federal and state races in Arizona, according to information provided by the Arizona Secretary of State's office.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Mark Kelly (D) (File Photo)

Incumbent Senator Mark Kelly, who won the November 2020 election for late Sen. John McCain's term, is the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat. In November's general election, Sen. Kelly is running for a full term.

In the Libertarian Party, Marc Victor is listed as the only candidate in that party's Senate primary.

As for the Republican Party, there are seven candidates in their primary for the Senate seat, including two write-in candidates.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 2

Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D) (Office of Congressman Tom O'Halleran)

In Congressional District 2, Rep. Tom O'Halleran is the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat.

There are seven candidates in the GOP primary for the same seat.

District 3

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D)

Both the Democratic and Republican Parties have only one candidate in their respective party's primary for the seat.

For the Democratic Party, the candidate in their primary is Rep. Ruben Gallego. Jeff Zink is the candidate in the GOP primary.

District 4

Rep. Greg Stanton (D)

Rep. Greg Stanton is the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat.

There are five candidates in the GOP primary.

District 5

There is only one candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat: Javier Ramos.

There are four candidates in the GOP primary for the same seat: Rep. Andy Biggs and three other write-in candidates. The Associated Press (AP) is considering Biggs to be running unopposed.

District 7

Rep. Raul Grijalva (D)

The only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat is Rep. Raul Grijalva.

There are three candidates in the GOP primary for the same seat, including one write-in candidate.

District 8

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R)

Rep. Debbie Lesko is the only candidate in the GOP primary for the seat.

There is no Democratic Party primary candidate listed for this district.

Arizona Governor

Barry Hess

Barry Hess with the Libertarian Party is listed as the only candidate in that party's gubernatorial primary. He is listed as a write-in candidate.

There are eight candidates, including three write-ins, listed for the GOP gubernatorial primary. The count does not include Steve Gaynor, who has withdrawn from the race. Current governor Doug Ducey is also not among the eight candidates in the GOP primary. He cannot run for another term due to term limits.

In the Democratic Party primary, there are two candidates. This does not include Aaron Liberman, who withdrew from the race in May.

Arizona Attorney General

Kris Mayes

Michael Kielsky is listed as the only candidate in the Libertarian Party primary for the position. Kielsky is listed as a write-in candidate.

Kris Mayes, meanwhile, is listed as the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the position.

There are six candidates in the GOP primary for Attorney General.

Arizona State Treasurer

Martin Quezada (Courtesy: Arizona Capitol Television)

In the Democratic Party primary for the position, Martin Quezada is the only candidate.

There are three candidates in the GOP primary for the same position.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction

Kathy Hoffman

In the Democratic Party primary for this office, incumbent Kathy Hoffman is the only candidate.

Sheila Reid-Shaver is listed as the only candidate in the Libertarian Party primary for the office. She is listed as a write-in candidate.

There are five candidates in the GOP primary for the same position, including two write-in candidates.

Arizona State Mine Inspector

Paul Marsh

Paul Marsh is listed as the only candidate in the GOP candidate for the position. No Democratic Party candidates are listed.

Arizona Corporation Commission

Voters select two candidates in the Corporation Commission primary.

For the Democratic Party, Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby are the only two candidates listed.

There are three candidates in the GOP primary for the Corporation Commission.

Arizona State Legislature

In races for the State Legislature, voters select one State Senate candidate and two State House candidates in their districts. Below is a list of districts with primaries that feature one State Senate candidate, or up to two State House candidates.

District 1

Senate (Democratic)

Mike Fogel

District 2

Senate (Democratic)

Keanne Casteen

Senate (Republican)

Steve Kaiser

House (Democratic)

Judy Schwiebert

District 3

Senate (Democratic)

Thomas Dugger

District 4

Senate (Republican)

Nancy Barto

Senate (Democratic)

Christine Marsh

House (Democratic)

Laura Terech

District 6

Senate (Democratic)

Theresa Hatathlie

District 7

Senate (Democratic)

Kyle Nitschke

District 8

Senate (Republican)

Roxana Holzapfel

Senate (Democratic)

Juan Mendez

House (Republican)

Caden Darrow

Bill Loughrige

House (Democratic)

Melody Hernandez

Athena Salman

District 9

Senate (Democratic)

Eva Burch

House (Democratic)

Lorena Austin

Seth Blattman

House (Republican)

Mary Ann Mendoza

Kathy Pearce

District 10

House (Republican)

Justin Heap

Barbara Rowley Parker

House (Democratic)

Helen Hunter

District 11

Senate (Republican)

Maryn M. Brannies

House (Republican)

Tatiana M. Peña

District 12

Senate (Democratic)

Denise "Mitzi" Epstein

House (Republican)

James "Jim" Chaston

Terry Roe

District 13

Senate (Republican)

J.D. Mesnard

House (Democratic)

Jennifer Pawlik

District 14

Senate (Republican)

Warren Petersen

House (Democratic)

Brandy Reese

District 15

Senate (Republican)

Jake Hoffman

House (Republican)

Neal Carter

Jacqueline Parker

District 16

Senate (Democratic)

Taylor Kerby

Senate (Republican)

Thomas "T.J." Shope

House (Republican)

Rob Hudelson

Teresa Martinez

House (Democratic)

Keith Seaman

District 17

Senate (Democratic)

Mike Nickerson

House (Democratic)

Dana Allmond

Brian Radford

District 18

Senate (Republican)

Stan Caine

House (Republican)

Linda Evans

District 19

Senate (Republican)

David Gowan

House (Democratic)

Sanda Clark

House (Republican)

Luope Diaz

Gail Griffin

District 20

Senate (Democratic)

Sally Ann Gonzales

House (Democratic)

Andrés Cano

Alma Hernandez

District 21

Senate (Democratic)

Rosanna Gabaldón

District 23

Senate (Democratic)

Brian Fernandez

Senate (Republican)

Gary Garcia Snyder

House (Democratic)

Jesus Lugo Jr.

Mariana Sandoval

District 25

Senate (Republican)

Sine Kerr

District 26

Senate (Democratic)

Raquel Terán

District 28

Senate (Democratic)

David Sandoval

House (Democratic)

Stephanie Blair Holbrook

District 29

House (Democratic)

Scott Podeyn

District 30

Senate (Republican)

Sonny Borrelli

Continuing Primary Election Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news