2022 Primary Election: Here's a list of candidates in uncontested Arizona races
PHOENIX - For some candidates, the primary election on Aug. 2 is but a mere formality in getting their party's nomination in November's general election process.
This is because they are facing no opponents in the primary election, and there are number of Democratic and Republican candidates who are in this situation.
Here's a list of candidates who are running in uncontested primary federal and state races in Arizona, according to information provided by the Arizona Secretary of State's office.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Mark Kelly (D) (File Photo)
Incumbent Senator Mark Kelly, who won the November 2020 election for late Sen. John McCain's term, is the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat. In November's general election, Sen. Kelly is running for a full term.
In the Libertarian Party, Marc Victor is listed as the only candidate in that party's Senate primary.
As for the Republican Party, there are seven candidates in their primary for the Senate seat, including two write-in candidates.
U.S. House of Representatives
District 2
Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D) (Office of Congressman Tom O'Halleran)
In Congressional District 2, Rep. Tom O'Halleran is the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat.
There are seven candidates in the GOP primary for the same seat.
District 3
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D)
Both the Democratic and Republican Parties have only one candidate in their respective party's primary for the seat.
For the Democratic Party, the candidate in their primary is Rep. Ruben Gallego. Jeff Zink is the candidate in the GOP primary.
District 4
Rep. Greg Stanton (D)
Rep. Greg Stanton is the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat.
There are five candidates in the GOP primary.
District 5
There is only one candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat: Javier Ramos.
There are four candidates in the GOP primary for the same seat: Rep. Andy Biggs and three other write-in candidates. The Associated Press (AP) is considering Biggs to be running unopposed.
District 7
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D)
The only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the seat is Rep. Raul Grijalva.
There are three candidates in the GOP primary for the same seat, including one write-in candidate.
District 8
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R)
Rep. Debbie Lesko is the only candidate in the GOP primary for the seat.
There is no Democratic Party primary candidate listed for this district.
Arizona Governor
Barry Hess
Barry Hess with the Libertarian Party is listed as the only candidate in that party's gubernatorial primary. He is listed as a write-in candidate.
There are eight candidates, including three write-ins, listed for the GOP gubernatorial primary. The count does not include Steve Gaynor, who has withdrawn from the race. Current governor Doug Ducey is also not among the eight candidates in the GOP primary. He cannot run for another term due to term limits.
In the Democratic Party primary, there are two candidates. This does not include Aaron Liberman, who withdrew from the race in May.
Arizona Attorney General
Kris Mayes
Michael Kielsky is listed as the only candidate in the Libertarian Party primary for the position. Kielsky is listed as a write-in candidate.
Kris Mayes, meanwhile, is listed as the only candidate in the Democratic Party primary for the position.
There are six candidates in the GOP primary for Attorney General.
Arizona State Treasurer
Martin Quezada (Courtesy: Arizona Capitol Television)
In the Democratic Party primary for the position, Martin Quezada is the only candidate.
There are three candidates in the GOP primary for the same position.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction
Kathy Hoffman
In the Democratic Party primary for this office, incumbent Kathy Hoffman is the only candidate.
Sheila Reid-Shaver is listed as the only candidate in the Libertarian Party primary for the office. She is listed as a write-in candidate.
There are five candidates in the GOP primary for the same position, including two write-in candidates.
Arizona State Mine Inspector
Paul Marsh
Paul Marsh is listed as the only candidate in the GOP candidate for the position. No Democratic Party candidates are listed.
Arizona Corporation Commission
Voters select two candidates in the Corporation Commission primary.
For the Democratic Party, Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby are the only two candidates listed.
There are three candidates in the GOP primary for the Corporation Commission.
Arizona State Legislature
In races for the State Legislature, voters select one State Senate candidate and two State House candidates in their districts. Below is a list of districts with primaries that feature one State Senate candidate, or up to two State House candidates.
District 1
Senate (Democratic)
- Mike Fogel
District 2
Senate (Democratic)
- Keanne Casteen
Senate (Republican)
- Steve Kaiser
House (Democratic)
- Judy Schwiebert
District 3
Senate (Democratic)
- Thomas Dugger
District 4
Senate (Republican)
- Nancy Barto
Senate (Democratic)
- Christine Marsh
House (Democratic)
- Laura Terech
District 6
Senate (Democratic)
- Theresa Hatathlie
District 7
Senate (Democratic)
- Kyle Nitschke
District 8
Senate (Republican)
- Roxana Holzapfel
Senate (Democratic)
- Juan Mendez
House (Republican)
- Caden Darrow
- Bill Loughrige
House (Democratic)
- Melody Hernandez
- Athena Salman
District 9
Senate (Democratic)
- Eva Burch
House (Democratic)
- Lorena Austin
- Seth Blattman
House (Republican)
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Kathy Pearce
District 10
House (Republican)
- Justin Heap
- Barbara Rowley Parker
House (Democratic)
- Helen Hunter
District 11
Senate (Republican)
- Maryn M. Brannies
House (Republican)
- Tatiana M. Peña
District 12
Senate (Democratic)
- Denise "Mitzi" Epstein
House (Republican)
- James "Jim" Chaston
- Terry Roe
District 13
Senate (Republican)
- J.D. Mesnard
House (Democratic)
- Jennifer Pawlik
District 14
Senate (Republican)
- Warren Petersen
House (Democratic)
- Brandy Reese
District 15
Senate (Republican)
- Jake Hoffman
House (Republican)
- Neal Carter
- Jacqueline Parker
District 16
Senate (Democratic)
- Taylor Kerby
Senate (Republican)
- Thomas "T.J." Shope
House (Republican)
- Rob Hudelson
- Teresa Martinez
House (Democratic)
- Keith Seaman
District 17
Senate (Democratic)
- Mike Nickerson
House (Democratic)
- Dana Allmond
- Brian Radford
District 18
Senate (Republican)
- Stan Caine
House (Republican)
- Linda Evans
District 19
Senate (Republican)
- David Gowan
House (Democratic)
- Sanda Clark
House (Republican)
- Luope Diaz
- Gail Griffin
District 20
Senate (Democratic)
- Sally Ann Gonzales
House (Democratic)
- Andrés Cano
- Alma Hernandez
District 21
Senate (Democratic)
- Rosanna Gabaldón
District 23
Senate (Democratic)
- Brian Fernandez
Senate (Republican)
- Gary Garcia Snyder
House (Democratic)
- Jesus Lugo Jr.
- Mariana Sandoval
District 25
Senate (Republican)
- Sine Kerr
District 26
Senate (Democratic)
- Raquel Terán
District 28
Senate (Democratic)
- David Sandoval
House (Democratic)
- Stephanie Blair Holbrook
District 29
House (Democratic)
- Scott Podeyn
District 30
Senate (Republican)
- Sonny Borrelli
