Arizona Prop 308: Community leaders raise awareness about in-state tuition for Dreamers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A coalition of community organizations have launched an educational awareness campaign to educate Arizona voters about Proposition 308.

If passed, Prop 308 would allow non-citizen students to receive in-state college tuition if they attended and graduated from an Arizona school for at least two years.

Currently, "Dreamers," DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals], and other undocumented students have to pay out-of-state tuition rates at both community colleges and public universities.

READ: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy

Those in favor argue that it is a great opportunity to gain a more educated workforce here in Arizona.

"Our state continues to face labor shortages in key areas like health care, home care.. and many other key industries in our state.. we need for talented workers with degrees, and we need them now more than ever," said John Graham, CEO of Sunbelt Holdings.

The campaign is also focusing on increasing the turnout of Latino and young voters by encouraging more people to register to vote.

MORE: https://www.alientoaz.org/instate-tuition

