One customer at a Walmart in Surprise just became a millionaire overnight.

Someone won the $1.5 million jackpot during the Triple Twist drawing on March 15, and their ticket was sold at a Walmart near Greenway and Reems Road.

That same ticket also netted another $2,000 prize, making its total value $1,532,002.

The winning numbers were 1, 18, 19, 30, 32 and 42.

Location of the Walmart: