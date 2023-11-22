1 dead, 1 hurt in Glendale double shooting; suspect arrested

Police in Glendale say a man has been arrested following a shooting early Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 22 near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale Police say an officer conducting a traffic stop in the area was approached by a 30-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Simultaneously, police were alerted to a shooting at a home in the same area by ShotSpotter technology, which notifies police of gunfire. Moments later, several people called 911 to report a shooting.

Once at the home, officers found 29-year-old Mar'Quane McQueen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steven Gonzalez, 27, was found in the front yard of the home by police and was detained for questioning.

"Through witnesses and video footage, detectives were able to determine a verbale [sic] altercation occurred which led to the shooting," police said. "They were also able to identify Gonzalez as the suspect and place the injured victim at the original scene."

Investigators say it appears Gonzalez knew the victims. He was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Wednesday's shooting comes just two days after a shooting at a Glendale bus stop left two people dead.

Where the shooting happened

