1 dead in Mesa house fire

One person is dead after a fire broke out early Thursday morning at a home in Mesa.

The fire sparked at around 2:30 a.m. on June 27 near Power and Broadway Roads.

Mesa Police say officers responded to the scene after getting 911 calls of smoke and flames coming from a home.

Once at the scene, officers evacuated nearby homes.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, an injured person was found.

"Unfortunately Fire personnel located a person inside the house who, despite being treated by medical personnel, was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

The victim was not identified.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

