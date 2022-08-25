$10K reward offered after suspects steal 19 guns from north Phoenix shop

Police say a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two men who broke into a north Phoenix shop and stole 19 guns.

Phoenix Police say the break-in happened on Aug. 4 at 4:15 a.m. at Harris Brothers Tactical, located near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road.

"Once inside, the suspects took 19 firearms and fled through the back door," the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a news release.

Anyone with any information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.