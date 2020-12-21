17-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by Phoenix driver

A 17-year-old girl was seriously injured after being struck by a driver in Phoenix on Monday, Dec. 21, the police department said.

At around 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Bell Road for reports of a driver hitting a person.

There they found the teen with serious, life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say, adding speed or impairment are not factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.