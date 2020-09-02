Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau

19-year-old arrested after man found shot to death in Phoenix parking lot

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigate deadly shooting at Phoenix strip mall parking lot

PHOENIX - A man was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 2 in Phoenix, says the police department.

At around 3:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Indian School Road and 67th Avenue for reports of a man in a parking lot who was shot.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Jose Lopez, died at the scene.

Terrance Taylor (MSCO)

Police have arrested 19-year-old Terrance Taylor, who now faces a first-degree-murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.