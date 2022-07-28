2 arrested in deadly Mohave County shooting

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:03 AM MST until THU 2:15 PM MST, Pima County
10
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 11:15 AM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until THU 11:15 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from THU 10:03 AM MST until THU 1:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 10:05 AM MST until THU 1:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

2 arrested in deadly Mohave County shooting

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phillip Carey_Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos article

Phillip Carey (left) and Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two suspects were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Golden Valley that left one man dead.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. on July 24 to a desert area and found two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a Kingman hospital. One of the victims, identified as 33-year-old Michael Walker, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest. The second victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the hand and is recovering.

Investigators say the shooting actually happened at a home near Colorado Road and diabase Drive when the victims and two suspects were involved in a confrontation. 

"The two subjects allegedly attempted to gain access into a bedroom, at which time a single gunshot was fired at the two from within the bedroom," the sheriff's office said in a news release

After the shooting, the victims were moved to the remote desert location where they were later found by first responders.

Later that day, detectives arrested 37-year-old Phillip Carey in connection to the shooting.

"Through the course of the investigation, Carey was found to have attempted to clean the shooting scene and hide evidence related to the shooting," the sheriff's department added.

Carey was booked into jail and is accused of tampering with evidence.

The suspected gunman, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey Byung Hwi Glinos, was arrested on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals near El Mirage and Bell Roads in Surprise.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: