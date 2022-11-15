2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.

Video from SkyFOX shows a smashed blue vehicle partially under a FedEx truck.

DPS did not specify which vehicles the victims were traveling in, nor their identities.

The eastbound lanes have reopened at milepost 203.

Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: