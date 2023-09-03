2 jailed for 'extreme' child abuse, an Arizona heat death, a man 'brokering' people : this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Aug. 27 - Sept. 2
Out top stores for the week of Aug. 27: A police chase on Loop 101 ends in wrong-way crashes; a couple sentenced for "extreme" abuse; a Peoria man who confessed to killing his parents; a massive party at a Phoenix short-term rental that ended in a shooting; and a video of a Scottsdale jewelry store theft being thwarted by bystanders.
Two people were sentenced to prison after an "extreme" child abuse case in Arizona. A woman is recalling the heartbreaking way her sister died in Arizona's heat. Here are the top stories from this week.
1. 2 sentenced for 'extreme' child abuse of 10-year-old
A man and a woman have been sentenced to prison for the abuse and neglect of a child.
2. Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Just lost my baby sister'
A woman who says her sister moved to Arizona from Nevada sadly died from an apparent heat stroke. She says although it was not a surprise her sister died from the heat, she's surprised at the fact she lost her baby sister.
3. NWS: Phoenix breaks record high set over a decade ago
It's a day of record-breaking heat for the Phoenix area, according to officials with the National Weather Service.
4. Man accused of 'brokering trafficked individuals' arrested, attorney general says
A man accused of being "involved in patient brokering of trafficked individuals" has been arrested.
5. Crime Files: 'I just killed my parents,' Peoria man confesses to murder, court docs state
A man living in the Northwest Valley is under arrest, after police say he admitted to shooting and killing his parents, following a conversation that turned heated.
6. Massive party at short-term rental in Phoenix ends with gunfire
A Phoenix neighborhood was woken up by gunfire, and neighbors say it happened at a short-term rental while a party was going on.
7. Payson teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor
An Arizona teacher accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor has been arrested.
8. Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood
Officers were called to an area near 8th Street and Grovers Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting call and found the man severely wounded.
9. Scottsdale jewelry store shoplifting suspect stopped by bystanders
A man's attempt to steal from a jewelry store in Scottsdale didn't go the way he wanted it to, because of a group of brave bystanders who took action before police arrived.
10. DPS: Wrong way driver continues after pit maneuver spins car then continues for miles and crashes
A driver fleeing from a trooper was spun out by a pit maneuver, started driving the wrong way on Loop 101, and then crashed into several cars Tuesday afternoon in Scottsdale, DPS said.