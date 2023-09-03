2 jailed for 'extreme' child abuse, an Arizona heat death, a man 'brokering' people : this week's top stories

Two people were sentenced to prison after an "extreme" child abuse case in Arizona. A woman is recalling the heartbreaking way her sister died in Arizona's heat. Here are the top stories from this week.

1. 2 sentenced for 'extreme' child abuse of 10-year-old

2. Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Just lost my baby sister'

3. NWS: Phoenix breaks record high set over a decade ago

4. Man accused of 'brokering trafficked individuals' arrested, attorney general says

5. Crime Files: 'I just killed my parents,' Peoria man confesses to murder, court docs state

6. Massive party at short-term rental in Phoenix ends with gunfire

7. Payson teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor

8. Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood

9. Scottsdale jewelry store shoplifting suspect stopped by bystanders

10. DPS: Wrong way driver continues after pit maneuver spins car then continues for miles and crashes