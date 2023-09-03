Expand / Collapse search

2 jailed for 'extreme' child abuse, an Arizona heat death, a man 'brokering' people : this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: Aug. 27 - Sept. 2

Out top stores for the week of Aug. 27: A police chase on Loop 101 ends in wrong-way crashes; a couple sentenced for "extreme" abuse; a Peoria man who confessed to killing his parents; a massive party at a Phoenix short-term rental that ended in a shooting; and a video of a Scottsdale jewelry store theft being thwarted by bystanders.

Two people were sentenced to prison after an "extreme" child abuse case in Arizona. A woman is recalling the heartbreaking way her sister died in Arizona's heat. Here are the top stories from this week.

1. 2 sentenced for 'extreme' child abuse of 10-year-old

2 sentenced for 'extreme' child abuse of 10-year-old
A man and a woman have been sentenced to prison for the abuse and neglect of a child.

2. Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Just lost my baby sister'

Woman says her sister died from Arizona's heat: 'Just lost my baby sister'
A woman who says her sister moved to Arizona from Nevada sadly died from an apparent heat stroke. She says although it was not a surprise her sister died from the heat, she's surprised at the fact she lost her baby sister.

3. NWS: Phoenix breaks record high set over a decade ago

NWS: Phoenix breaks record high set over a decade ago
It's a day of record-breaking heat for the Phoenix area, according to officials with the National Weather Service.

4. Man accused of 'brokering trafficked individuals' arrested, attorney general says

Arizona man accused of 'brokering trafficked individuals' arrested - court docs reveal new details
A man accused of being "involved in patient brokering of trafficked individuals" has been arrested.

5. Crime Files: 'I just killed my parents,' Peoria man confesses to murder, court docs state

Crime Files: 'I just killed my parents,' Peoria man confesses to murder, court docs state
A man living in the Northwest Valley is under arrest, after police say he admitted to shooting and killing his parents, following a conversation that turned heated.

6. Massive party at short-term rental in Phoenix ends with gunfire

Massive party at short-term rental in Phoenix ends with gunfire
A Phoenix neighborhood was woken up by gunfire, and neighbors say it happened at a short-term rental while a party was going on.

7. Payson teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Payson teacher arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a minor
An Arizona teacher accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor has been arrested.

8. Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood

Man shot, killed in north Phoenix neighborhood
Officers were called to an area near 8th Street and Grovers Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting call and found the man severely wounded.

9. Scottsdale jewelry store shoplifting suspect stopped by bystanders

Scottsdale jewelry store shoplifting suspect stopped by bystanders
A man's attempt to steal from a jewelry store in Scottsdale didn't go the way he wanted it to, because of a group of brave bystanders who took action before police arrived.

10. DPS: Wrong way driver continues after pit maneuver spins car then continues for miles and crashes

DPS: Wrong way driver continues after pit maneuver spins car, then continues for miles and crashes
A driver fleeing from a trooper was spun out by a pit maneuver, started driving the wrong way on Loop 101, and then crashed into several cars Tuesday afternoon in Scottsdale, DPS said.