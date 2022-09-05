2 men rescued from flash flood in Golden Valley

Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a 64-year-old man called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report he and his passenger were stranded after driving into a running wash.

A severe thunderstorm had hit the area about an hour earlier.

The caller told authorities that the truck had been swept off a road and was surrounded by water.

MORE: Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with county search and rescue personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Authorities said the two men were rescued from the truck and taken out of danger.

The names of the men weren’t immediately available on Sept. 5.

Two men have been rescued after the pickup truck they were in was swept away by a flash flood in the northwestern Arizona city of Golden Valley, according to authorities. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: