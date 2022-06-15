Expand / Collapse search
2 people die after possibly being electrocuted, Phoenix Fire Department says

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 7:04AM
North Phoenix
PHOENIX - Two people are dead after they were apparently electrocuted on June 15 in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the incident happened near 23rd and Peoria Avenues.

"Phoenix Firefighters responded to reports of two people who were possibly electrocuted after coming in contact with in ground electrical wires," the department said.

The unidentified victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews from APS also responded to the scene to make sure power was down in the area for the safety of firefighters.

Police will conduct the death investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.