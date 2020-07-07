2 veteran Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies die on same day

article

Two veteran deputies of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office have died, but officials didn’t immediately release the manner of death.

Sheriff’s officials said 25-year veteran Law Enforcement Sergeant Ernie Quintero and 15-year-veteran Detention Officer Kevin Fletcher both died Monday.

Quintero was assigned to the Court Security Division while Fletcher was assigned to the Fourth Avenue Jail.

Sheriff’s officials issued a brief statement that said Sheriff Paul Penzone and everyone at the Sheriff’s Office extended their “deepest sympathy to the Quintero and Fletcher families for their loss.”

The statement also said, “MCSO will forever be in gratitude of Sergeant Quintero’s and Officer Fletcher’s service and contributions to the agency and our community.”