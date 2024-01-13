22-year-old man recovering after Phoenix hit and run; suspect remains on the run

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 22-year-old man on a motorcycle in Phoenix on Jan. 4.

"I think the main focus for me is knowing my son is alive," Natasha Plummer said. She's the mother of the victim, Elijah Nascarenas.

She didn't know if her son was alive or dead when he didn't come home from the movies that night.

"Calling him multiple times, texting. He wasn't responding," she said.

Her son was driving his motorcycle westbound on Van Buren Street near 67th Avenue when police say a silver pickup truck came out of a private driveway and didn't yield.

The driver hit Nascarenas around 7:47 p.m. and then drove away. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver-colored pickup truck.

"Very upset and disappointed. What kind of person would not even check or stop?" Plummer said.

That driver still hasn't been found.

Meanwhile, Nascarenas was left with a broken jaw, along with an injured pelvis and arm.

"Scared because he was in a prior accident, so he was unfortunately reliving it at an older age," she said.

He's now at a rehab center in Peoria. He has a long road ahead but is expected to be OK.

For that, his mom says, she's very grateful, calling it a "huge relief."

There's a thousand-dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if you have any information.