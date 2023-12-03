3 arrested in connection to 'brutal murder' of Phoenix man

The Phoenix Police Department announced the arrest of three men in connection to what's being called a "brutal murder" that took place on Nov. 26.

Leonardo Santiago, 21, Manuel Carrasco Calderon, 21, and Jose Rodriguez, 20, were arrested on Dec. 2 on suspicion of murdering Bernardo Pantaleon, 30, Phoenix Police said on Dec. 3.

Police became aware of the incident on Nov. 26, just after noon that day. They responded to Mountain View Park in the area of 7th and Cinnabar avenues for reports of a body.

When they got there, they found Pantaleon dead. He had suffered "significant bodily trauma," police said.

"Detectives responded to take over the investigation. The scene was extensively searched and processed for evidence. Several methods of investigative tools and databases were utilized in helping to solve this murder case. As detectives continued to work relentlessly on this case three men were identified as suspects," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said.

The suspects are booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder – among other charges.

So far, only Rodriguez's mugshot was made available by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Jose Rodriguez

Map of where the victim's body was found: