Phoenix Police are investigating after a body was found in a park next to a residential area on Sunday.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, officers responded to the area of 7th and Peoria avenues for reports of a dead person. When they got to Mountain View Park, they found a male who was confirmed to be dead.

Detectives are working to learn more about what happened.

The victim hasn't been identified.

Map of where the body was found: